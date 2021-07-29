Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $44,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Aspire Private Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 53.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Netflix by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 607,320 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $328,396,000 after acquiring an additional 143,668 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Netflix by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 475,188 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $256,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Netflix by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 2,795 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $610.23.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $521.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $513.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $458.60 and a one year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

