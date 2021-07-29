Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.65

Non-Standard Finance plc (LON:NSF)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.65 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 3.81 ($0.05). Non-Standard Finance shares last traded at GBX 3.81 ($0.05), with a volume of 205,898 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get Non-Standard Finance alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,592.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.61. The company has a market cap of £11.75 million and a P/E ratio of -0.08.

In other Non-Standard Finance news, insider Charles Henry Gregson acquired 215,500 shares of Non-Standard Finance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £8,620 ($11,262.09).

Non-Standard Finance Company Profile (LON:NSF)

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. The company provides home credit loans; branch-based unsecured consumer loans; and guarantor loans. It operated 73 branches. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Morley, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Non-Standard Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Non-Standard Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.