$4.11 EPS Expected for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) to post $4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.03. Steel Dynamics posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 705.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full year earnings of $14.69 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $6.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

STLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

Steel Dynamics stock traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.43. The company had a trading volume of 113,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,797. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.34. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $26.81 and a 12 month high of $66.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $11,266,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at $60,320,389.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $4,659,206.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,125,417.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 269,745 shares of company stock valued at $17,194,185. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 26.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 6.5% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

