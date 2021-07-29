Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $161.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will post $161.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $159.99 million and the highest is $164.34 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust posted sales of $144.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $648.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $640.97 million to $660.08 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $673.98 million, with estimates ranging from $656.62 million to $704.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 4.16%.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.90. The company had a trading volume of 23,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,312. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.72. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 50.02, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $30.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 4,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,567 shares in the company, valued at $268,545.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 1,880 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $52,959.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,088.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,866 shares of company stock worth $651,348. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OFC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $38,517,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at $34,166,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at $31,444,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at $17,848,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,583,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,003,000 after acquiring an additional 674,902 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

