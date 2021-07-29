Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $32.15. Steel Partners shares last traded at $29.57, with a volume of 21,988 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.71. The firm has a market cap of $690.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.90.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The conglomerate reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $314.49 million for the quarter.

In other news, SVP Gordon A. Walker purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.48 per share, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 74,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,704. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Gordon A. Walker purchased 15,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $408,003.97. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 74,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,124. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Steel Partners by 48.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Steel Partners during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Partners in the first quarter worth about $173,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Steel Partners by 15.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 125,890 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 16,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Steel Partners by 31.1% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 76,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 18,262 shares in the last quarter. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP)

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, direct marketing, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

