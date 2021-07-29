TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 261.50 ($3.42). TT Electronics shares last traded at GBX 257 ($3.36), with a volume of 96,007 shares.

TTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of TT Electronics from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get TT Electronics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 256.21. The firm has a market cap of £464.43 million and a PE ratio of 331.38.

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.