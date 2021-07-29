Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Ascential (LON:ASCL)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Ascential (LON:ASCL) in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Ascential from GBX 485 ($6.34) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ascential from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ascential from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 436.67 ($5.71).

LON:ASCL traded down GBX 5.48 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 425.12 ($5.55). 1,103,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,550. Ascential has a one year low of GBX 258.20 ($3.37) and a one year high of GBX 456.80 ($5.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 401.15. The stock has a market cap of £1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.78.

In related news, insider Paul Harrison acquired 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 426 ($5.57) per share, with a total value of £24,708 ($32,281.16).

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

