United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 16.53%.

Shares of UMC stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.16. The company had a trading volume of 869,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,844,452. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.37. The firm has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03. United Microelectronics has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $11.28.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a $0.2854 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 52.38%.

Several research firms have commented on UMC. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.40 to $7.30 in a report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

