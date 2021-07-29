Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 14.41%.

Shares of NASDAQ FMNB traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,535. Farmers National Banc has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $18.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 28.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmers National Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

