Darwinia Commitment Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $359,820.00 (KTON)

Darwinia Commitment Token (CURRENCY:KTON) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. One Darwinia Commitment Token coin can currently be bought for $46.75 or 0.00118293 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Darwinia Commitment Token has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Darwinia Commitment Token has a market cap of $1.84 million and $359,820.00 worth of Darwinia Commitment Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Darwinia Commitment Token Profile

Darwinia Commitment Token is a coin. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2018. Darwinia Commitment Token’s total supply is 74,819 coins and its circulating supply is 39,322 coins. Darwinia Commitment Token’s official website is darwinia.network . The Reddit community for Darwinia Commitment Token is https://reddit.com/r/DarwiniaFans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Darwinia Commitment Token’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “As an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange, and market. To encourage users to make long term commitments and pledge, users can choose to lock RING for 3 – 36 months in the process of Staking, and the system will offer a KTON token as a reward for users participating in Staking. “

Darwinia Commitment Token Coin Trading

