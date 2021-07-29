Vortex Defi (VTX) Market Cap Hits $37,310.35

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 29th. One Vortex Defi coin can currently be bought for $0.0149 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded up 12.4% against the dollar. Vortex Defi has a total market capitalization of $37,310.35 and $11,154.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

Vortex Defi Profile

VTX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Vortex Defi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vortex Defi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vortex Defi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

