Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26), Fidelity Earnings reports. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 23.99%.

NYSE:CUBI traded down $1.04 on Thursday, reaching $37.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,011. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $43.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.84.

In other news, CEO Steven Issa sold 928 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $32,544.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 23,366 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $818,744.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,870,508 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

