The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,702 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $6,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 57.6% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $1.15 on Thursday, hitting $69.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,446,374. The firm has a market cap of $83.28 billion, a PE ratio of 54.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $74.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.81.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TJX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.26.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

