Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 180.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,450,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792,073 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $303,759,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,259,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,758 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,074,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,865 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,632,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,852,000 after acquiring an additional 841,366 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $153.54. 6,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,810. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.70. The stock has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.11.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. Analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.20.

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 10,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $1,691,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total transaction of $30,368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 483,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,362,862.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,440 shares of company stock valued at $86,744,705 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

