Short Interest in Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Drops By 94.8%

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 94.8% from the June 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SONVY traded up $1.60 on Thursday, hitting $77.54. 8,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,665. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71 and a beta of 0.73. Sonova has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $78.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.09.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.413 per share. This is an increase from Sonova’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Sonova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SONVY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sonova from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sonova from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonova has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

About Sonova

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products.

