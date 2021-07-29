GetBusy (LON:GETB) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of GetBusy (LON:GETB) in a research note published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on the stock.

LON GETB remained flat at $GBX 82.50 ($1.08) during trading on Wednesday. 419,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,700. The stock has a market capitalization of £40.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 89.20. GetBusy has a one year low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a one year high of GBX 112 ($1.46).

Get GetBusy alerts:

In other news, insider Paul Haworth bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £7,600 ($9,929.45).

GetBusy plc develops and sells document and task management software products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers SmartVault, a cloud document management platform and client portal for small and medium sized businesses; Virtual Cabinet, a desktop document management, workflow, and cloud portal tool for medium to large professional service businesses; and GetBusy, a team and client task management, and signatures application.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for GetBusy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GetBusy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.