SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) Short Interest Update

SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, an increase of 201.9% from the June 30th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 104.7 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of SGL Carbon in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of SGLFF stock remained flat at $$10.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday. SGL Carbon has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.26.

SGL Carbon SE operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of carbon and graphite products. It operates through the following business segments: Composites-Fibers & Materials and Graphite Materials & Systems. The Composites-Fibers & Materials segment covers all the material business based on carbon fiber, from raw materials to finished component.

