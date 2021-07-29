Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allakos Inc. is a clinical stage bio-technology company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of allergic, inflammatory and proliferative diseases. Allakos Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Allakos alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALLK. Cowen began coverage on Allakos in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on Allakos in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.32. 21,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,686. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 0.90. Allakos has a 12-month low of $73.75 and a 12-month high of $157.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.37.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.18). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allakos will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Henrik S. Md Rasmussen sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $218,176.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.79, for a total value of $1,955,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,711 shares of company stock worth $8,774,813. Corporate insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Allakos by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allakos by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Allakos by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allakos (ALLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.