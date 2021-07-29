Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY) Short Interest Down 54.5% in July

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the June 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Skkynet Cloud Systems stock remained flat at $$1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,522. Skkynet Cloud Systems has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $2.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24.

Get Skkynet Cloud Systems alerts:

Skkynet Cloud Systems Company Profile

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc, an industrial middleware vendor, provides connectivity and data acquisition to various industrial and office hardware and software products worldwide. The company offers DataHub software that includes applications for real-time graphical Web display of data; connecting data from open process control, dynamic data exchange, and Modbus servers to analyze the status of factory production, embedded systems, or financial strategies; connecting data from MQTT clients to connect remote sensors and other cloud-based services; and data mirroring.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Skkynet Cloud Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skkynet Cloud Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.