Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY) Short Interest Down 54.5% in July

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the June 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Skkynet Cloud Systems stock remained flat at $$1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,522. Skkynet Cloud Systems has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $2.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24.
Skkynet Cloud Systems Company Profile
