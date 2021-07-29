PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Announces Earnings Results

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. PayPal updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.700-$4.700 EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.070-$1.070 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $16.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $285.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 932,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,817,644. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $171.63 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $335.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $281.84.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total value of $2,455,500.00. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,042 shares of company stock valued at $14,291,699. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.11.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

