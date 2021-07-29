PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Announces Earnings Results

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. PayPal updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.700-$4.700 EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.070-$1.070 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $16.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $285.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 932,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,817,644. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $171.63 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $335.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $281.84.
In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total value of $2,455,500.00. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,042 shares of company stock valued at $14,291,699. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
About PayPal
PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.
