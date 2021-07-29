OnTheMarket’s (OTMP) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

OTMP stock traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) on Monday, reaching GBX 102 ($1.33). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,772. OnTheMarket has a 52 week low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 145 ($1.89). The company has a market capitalization of £75.72 million and a P/E ratio of 30.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 94.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

OnTheMarket Company Profile

OnTheMarket plc provides property search services for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates online residential property portal on OnTheMarket.com that offers property for sale and rent, and finds agents. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

