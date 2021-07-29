OnTheMarket’s (OTMP) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
OTMP stock traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) on Monday, reaching GBX 102 ($1.33). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,772. OnTheMarket has a 52 week low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 145 ($1.89). The company has a market capitalization of £75.72 million and a P/E ratio of 30.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 94.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.05.
OnTheMarket Company Profile
