John Menzies (LON:MNZS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of John Menzies (LON:MNZS) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.42) price target on shares of John Menzies in a report on Tuesday.

LON:MNZS traded up GBX 8.40 ($0.11) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 335.40 ($4.38). The company had a trading volume of 281,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,703. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81. The company has a market capitalization of £308.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 318.40. John Menzies has a twelve month low of GBX 98 ($1.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 365.65 ($4.78).

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

