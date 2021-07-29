Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VMUK. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 186.43 ($2.44).

VMUK stock traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 201.60 ($2.63). 2,180,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,044,052. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 199.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.90 billion and a PE ratio of -17.84. Virgin Money UK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 70.18 ($0.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 215 ($2.81).

In other Virgin Money UK news, insider David Duffy sold 13,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 194 ($2.53), for a total transaction of £25,363.56 ($33,137.65). Also, insider Clifford Abrahams purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 201 ($2.63) per share, with a total value of £50,250 ($65,651.95).

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

