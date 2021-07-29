Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 309,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,853 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 2.6% of Verity & Verity LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $16,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.7% during the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,067,000 after buying an additional 13,615 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 141,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,313,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,171 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 29,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $18,921,000. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,898,391. The stock has a market cap of $232.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $55.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.