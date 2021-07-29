Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Reduced by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,815 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 21,097 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Comcast by 1,218.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,954 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,896 shares during the last quarter. Minot Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $42,884,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 36,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,205 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMCSA. HSBC lifted their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Benchmark raised their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,183,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,086,811. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.16. The firm has a market cap of $267.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

