Brokerages Set Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target at $67.71

Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.71.

A number of research firms have commented on EIX. TheStreet lowered Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Edison International by 156.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 80,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 49,170 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in Edison International by 90.9% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 2,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Edison International by 3.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Edison International by 25.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 50,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 10,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Edison International stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $57.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.89. Edison International has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

