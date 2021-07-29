FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.

FORM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. CL King initiated coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FORM traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $36.00. The company had a trading volume of 11,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,061. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.97. FormFactor has a 1-year low of $22.37 and a 1-year high of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 1.42.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 11.43%. Analysts expect that FormFactor will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $895,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,521 shares in the company, valued at $13,347,427.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $122,440.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $314,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,559 shares of company stock worth $1,538,737. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in FormFactor in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FormFactor by 379.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in FormFactor in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FormFactor by 203.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.