Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.800-$2.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $740 million-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $728.74 million.Shutterstock also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.800-$2.950 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shutterstock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.71.

NYSE:SSTK traded up $3.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,837. Shutterstock has a fifty-two week low of $45.70 and a fifty-two week high of $108.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $189.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.45 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 24.83%. Shutterstock’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shutterstock will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 41.58%.

In related news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $90,657.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 310 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $31,886.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,995,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,672,900.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,362 shares of company stock worth $19,745,504 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

