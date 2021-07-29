Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brightcove had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 14.17%.

Shares of BCOV stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.04. 50,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,014. The company has a market capitalization of $445.45 million, a P/E ratio of 65.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.83. Brightcove has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $25.26.

BCOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Brightcove from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

