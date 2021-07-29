Shard One Day Volume Reaches $2,831.00 (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 29th. Shard has a total market cap of $3.35 million and approximately $2,831.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Shard has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar. One Shard coin can currently be bought for $0.0930 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Shard

SHARD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,000,000 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

