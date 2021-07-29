Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Well Done LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.8% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.7% in the first quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 19,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.06.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $38.49. 343,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,512,238. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.66. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The stock has a market cap of $329.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.