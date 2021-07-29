Zacks: Analysts Expect Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.70 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) will announce sales of $3.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.72 billion. Automatic Data Processing reported sales of $3.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full year sales of $15.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.82 billion to $16.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $16.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.49 billion to $17.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADP. lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.40.

In other news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at $757,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,327 shares of company stock worth $1,664,058 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 223.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 51,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 180,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,746,000 after acquiring an additional 70,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock opened at $206.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $127.31 and a 1-year high of $208.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

