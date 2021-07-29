Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 765 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,302,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,966,000 after acquiring an additional 371,073 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,201.6% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 387,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,182,000 after purchasing an additional 370,751 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,378,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,402,000 after purchasing an additional 369,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 516,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,249,000 after purchasing an additional 272,863 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.02. 36,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,741,039. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.50. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $108.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.