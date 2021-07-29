Phocas Financial Corp. Has $1.36 Million Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Phocas Financial Corp. decreased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 680.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.88.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.69. 5,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.93 and a 52 week high of $84.00.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $317.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.68 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.82%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.