Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Lowered by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,125 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 18,024 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.4% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $27,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth about $1,238,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1,605.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,692,000 after buying an additional 203,554 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,899,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 584,731 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,594,000 after buying an additional 230,969 shares during the period. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.06.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $144.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.27. The company has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.71 and a twelve month high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

