Invst LLC Acquires Shares of 13,811 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 13,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,055,745 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.75. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.