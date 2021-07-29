Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 166.77 ($2.18). Taylor Wimpey shares last traded at GBX 164.80 ($2.15), with a volume of 5,867,214 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 180 ($2.35).

The stock has a market cap of £6.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 5.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 495.86.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

