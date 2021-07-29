The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,911.50 ($24.97). The Weir Group shares last traded at GBX 1,902.50 ($24.86), with a volume of 374,183 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,731.43 ($22.62).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14. The firm has a market cap of £4.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,881.86.

In other news, insider John Heasley sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,941 ($25.36), for a total transaction of £41,090.97 ($53,685.62). Also, insider Clare Chapman purchased 456 shares of The Weir Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,900 ($24.82) per share, for a total transaction of £8,664 ($11,319.57).

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

