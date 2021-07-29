NuVim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NuVim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVM) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 97.3% from the June 30th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,424,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NuVim stock remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday. 51,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,663. NuVim has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02.
About NuVim
