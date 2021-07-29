NuVim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NuVim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVM) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 97.3% from the June 30th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,424,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NuVim stock remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday. 51,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,663. NuVim has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02.

About NuVim

NuVim, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beverage products in the United States. It offers refrigerated dietary supplement beverages in various flavors, including strawberry, vanilla, orange tangerine, and fruit symphony; shelf stable beverages; powdered supplements in vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry flavors; and natural teas and lemonade, such as black tea with lemon, green tea with citrus, and lemonade.

