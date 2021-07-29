Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Short Interest Down 97.6% in July

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 97.6% from the June 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. HSBC raised shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. cut shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing stock traded up $1.68 on Thursday, hitting $62.54. 177,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,379. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.90. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $74.21.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

