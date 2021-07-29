Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII) Short Interest Update

Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.4% from the June 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Sharing Economy International stock remained flat at $$0.02 on Thursday. 4,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,455. Sharing Economy International has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.45.

Sharing Economy International Company Profile

Sharing Economy International, Inc develops technologies, products and services with a view to minimise pollution and wastage to protect the environment. It operates through the following segments: Dyeing and Finishing Equipment and Sharing Economy. The Dyeing and Finishing Equipment segment involves in the manufacture and sell of textile dyeing and finishing machines.

