Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.04 Million

Equities analysts expect Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) to report sales of $19.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.56 million to $19.30 million. Nordic American Tankers reported sales of $93.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 79.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will report full-year sales of $115.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $101.70 million to $139.31 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $202.87 million, with estimates ranging from $180.46 million to $234.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nordic American Tankers.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $18.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.47 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NAT shares. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordic American Tankers stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.65. 45,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,137,326. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Nordic American Tankers has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $4.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.24. The firm has a market cap of $401.33 million, a P/E ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

