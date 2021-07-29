Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Shares Down 8.1%

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) shares were down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.05 and last traded at $17.06. Approximately 40,040 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,561,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 14.30 and a quick ratio of 13.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.14 and a beta of -1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.90.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.18 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $54,947,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific in the first quarter worth $33,651,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific in the first quarter worth $30,689,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific in the first quarter worth $25,326,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 296.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 732,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,651,000 after purchasing an additional 547,833 shares during the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR)

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.