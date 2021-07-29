First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Hits New 1-Year High at $87.39

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $87.39 and last traded at $87.39, with a volume of 106 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.69.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.42.

Get First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,410,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,297 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after buying an additional 7,327 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $397,000.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.