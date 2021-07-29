GameCredits (GAME) Market Capitalization Achieves $16.85 Million

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 29th. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000281 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GameCredits has a total market cap of $16.85 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GameCredits has traded up 16.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.85 or 0.00355445 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007090 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000629 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 151,573,426 coins. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

Buying and Selling GameCredits

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.