VideoCoin Trading 8.5% Higher Over Last Week (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. VideoCoin has a total market cap of $31.87 million and approximately $96,324.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VideoCoin has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. One VideoCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000522 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 8,232.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00025621 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00024262 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

VideoCoin Profile

VideoCoin (CRYPTO:VID) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,989,646 coins. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io . VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

