Phocas Financial Corp. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Phocas Financial Corp. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $51,000. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $367.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,121,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,136,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $348.45. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $256.55 and a 52 week high of $368.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

