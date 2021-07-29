Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Announces Earnings Results

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 21.26%. Meritage Homes updated its FY 2021 guidance to $18.550-$19.450 EPS.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock traded up $11.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,869. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Meritage Homes has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $120.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.69.

MTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

In other news, Director Raymond Oppel sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $717,665.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $225,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,975 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

