Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 26.73%.

Shares of Brookline Bancorp stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.96. The company had a trading volume of 109,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,972. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.35. Brookline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $17.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRKL. Raymond James downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts.

