First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. First United had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 14.37%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUNC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.58. 213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,745. First United has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $20.48. The stock has a market cap of $116.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.93.

Get First United alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. First United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.56%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FUNC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of First United from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on First United in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Christy Dipietro acquired 3,000 shares of First United stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.30 per share, with a total value of $54,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 4,253 shares of company stock worth $77,156 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About First United

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.